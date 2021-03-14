Kid Cudi is No Fan of TikTok's 'Day N' Nite' Viral Trend

✖

Kid Cudi's 2008 breakout hit "Day N' Nite" is being revived on TikTok, but the new numbers don't impress the rapper. Cudi took to Twitter, where he vented about his distaste for the new trend. “I don’t f–– with what they did to my song on tik tok takin out the lyrics. We live in a strange time. I’m not flattered," he wrote.

Fans of the artist and the TikTok trend jumped under the tweet telling the rapper he was overreacting. "Cudi is goated, but it just ain't that deep really," someone said of the situation. “I don’t think im makin’ ‘deep’ by tweetin how I feel. Now if I was ranting that’s another thing. Nothing wrong w me stating I don’t approve, plus if u are such a fan, u know my lyrics are most important to me. Im passionate about my s–– so idc who has a problem w that,” he replied.

I dont fuck w what they did to my song on tik tok takin out the lyrics. We live in a strange time. Im not flattered 🤷🏾‍♂️ — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) March 13, 2021

The TikTok trend in question starts with a two-second snippet of Cudi's song. TikTokers mouth his words "Now look at this" before cutting to a funny video. Examples of the trend have used comical content like ducks with random objects on their heads. Cudi's clearly upset over the lyrics being cut from the rest of the trend.

Cudi's heartfelt lyrics are definitely important, considering the inspiration behind the single which was featured on his debut mixtape A Kid Named Cudi. The song was written for his uncle, who he stayed with for a brief period of time after moving from Cleveland to New York. His uncle died in 2006. “We were actually beefing because he forced me out the house when I didn’t have another situation set up, so I was bitter,” he revealed to Complex. "I never apologised for it, and that kills me. That’s why I wrote 'Day N’ Nite.'” In other news, the rapper is staying busy by showcasing his acting skills. He's slated to star in an upcoming horror-thriller entitled X. Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect) and Mia Goth (Suspiria) will join Cudi among the cast.