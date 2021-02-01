Khloe Kardashian's Friend Reportedly Fuels Pregnancy Rumors in 'Baby Blues' Photo

✖

Is Khloé Kardashian pregnant? Fans aren't sure but in an exchange via social media with Kim Kardashian's former assistant turned family friend, Stephanie Shepherd, eyebrows are raised. After Kardashian shared a photo of herself basking in the sun while on vacation in Turks and Caicos in a skin-tight, sheer blue dress, the comment Shepherd left and how the mom-of-one responded has everyone questioning if she's either pregnant or trying to get pregnant.

In the photo, Kardashian is leaned up against a wall and left her caption simple by posting a blue emoji butterfly. However, Shepherd commented, "baby blues" with two ice-cold emojis according to InTouch Weekly, and now onlookers can't stop questioning. Having another child is something Kardashian has spoken about candidly on her family's hit reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, so it wouldn't come as a complete surprise if she were to be pregnant.

In a recent trailer that was released showing the family's 20th and final Season of the hit show — although they did sign an exclusive deal with Hulu to star in new series — Kardashian was seen talking to Tristan Thompson about how she's ready for another baby. The two already share one child together, True Thompson, who they welcomed together in 2018. However, just days before she gave birth, news broke that Thompson had cheated on her with other women. Naturally, this caused a huge divide between the couple, even causing them to split. However, Kardashian and Thompson have done a great job over the years co-parenting.

When the two decided to work things out, Thompson was caught cheating again, but this time with close family friend, Jordyn Woods. Causing an even bigger divide, Kardashian claimed she was done with the NBA player. Fast forward, the two are back together and talking about giving their daughter a sibling. Of course fans added their input once it was announce they were back together, but that didn't seem to sway her feelings towards the 29-year-old.

The two spent a lot of time together in 2020 once his season was cancelled due to the pandemic. Since they wanted to be close for their daughter's sake, they quarantined together and grew closer in that time. While it's taken a while for her family members to accept him back in, she seems to have their full support. During Season 19 Kardashian stated her hesitancy on getting back together with Thompson, but claims he's stepped up throughout the last year and is willing to give him another shot, and even have another kid with him.