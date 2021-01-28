Kourtney Kardashian's Family Admits She's 'Meant to Be' With Scott Disick in Trailer for Final Season of 'KUWTK'

✖

The Kardashian and Jenner family are about to release their 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and things are getting emotional. The trailer for the last season was just released and while there are many little teasers throughout the one-minute clip, there's one part that's catching everyone's attention. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been on and off throughout the years, but despite that, their family is revealing they feel the two belong together.

In the emotional and tear-filled trailer included moments of Kim Kardashian crying, Khloé Kardashian admitting to Tristan Thompson she's ready for a second child, and Kendall Jenner saying she feels Kardashian and Disick are meant for each other. "I saw Kourtney and Scott asleep together on the couch," Kim said, before Jenner chimed in saying, "They're definitely made for each other; like they're supposed to be together." The video then shows Disick picking up Kardashian and twirling her around.

Kardashian and Disick were together for almost 12 years before they decided to go their separate ways. In that time, there were a lot of highs and lows for the couple, several moments that were documented on the hit reality series. They share three children together, Mason, Penelope and Reign and have talked about having another. When they split in 2015, both went their separate ways and dated other people. While Kardashian has been more casual with dating, Disick got into a serious relationship with Sofia Richie for two years. While fans questioned it at first, the couple seemed to prove many wrong as they stayed together for so long.

However, in late 2020, the couple decided to call it quits. While nothing was ever clarified on why they chose to break up, many believe Kardashian had involvement. When Richie and Disick first started dating, onlookers thought Kardashian may have a problem with it, but she only seemed to grow closer to the couple, supporting them through their journey. However, towards the end, Kardashian and Disick seemed to be spending more time together, Kardashian even wearing his shirt at one point.

Now that both are single, fans and now their family members are simply waiting for the two to become a pair again. Over the years they've managed to co-parent really well, and that worked for a long time. But throughout the last several months, the two seem to be getting a little closer these days.