Khloe Kardashian Spotted at NBA Finals in Rare Post Baby Sighting Supporting Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian was spotted supporting NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Just two months after giving birth, Revenge Body star Khloé Karashian made her third public appearance, stepping out in Cleveland to support her Cleveland Cavaliers player boyfriend during their game against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

You can see the images on the Daily Mail.

Kardashian was all smiles as she sported a Cleveland Cavaliers 2018 Finals sweatshirt and ripped jeans, the new mom showing off her freshly highlighted blonde locks. Paparazzi cameras caught the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star exiting the arena following the game, in which the Cavs narrowly lost.

Kardashian’s smiling welcome at the game was a stark contrast to months before, when Thomspon was booed by fans while taking the court. Subbed into the April game at Quicken Loans Arena in Ohio, Thomspon’s appearance was clearly unwelcome by fans, who booed him as his face was shown on the big screen. The cold welcome came in the wake of reports that the Thompson had cheated on Kardashian, who at the time was only days away from giving birth.

Despite the cheating scandal and conflicting reports about the state of the couple’s relationship, Kardashian has remained in Cleveland following the birth of daughter True Thomspon, apparently ready to start a new chapter in their lives, albeit with guidelines.

“Things are more complicated now that there is a child involved, but it was causing more stress on Khloe by being in limbo with Tristan. Khloe decided that the back and forth and indecisiveness on what they were going to do was taking a toll on her. She wants to brush things under the rug and move forward,” a source close to the couple said, adding that the new mom “definitely set guidelines and boundaries for their new chapter” to ensure that she is “not embarrassed and heartbroken again.”

While wounds may not be completely healed, the couple is apparently eager to smooth things out between them, as they were spotted together holding hands on what seemed to be a date in early May.

Days later, Kardashian was spotted sans Thomspon while out for a walk with daughter True, marking their first mommy-daughter appearance since giving birth. Kardashian wore black leggings, a black T-shirt and black Yeezy sneakers as she showcased her post-baby figure, something that she has not been shy about documenting as she works to get back into pre-baby shape.