Khloe Kardashian Reportedly 'Very Impressed' With Tristan Thompson for Stepping Up

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are making it work! Despite the turmoil at the start of their relationship, a source tells PEOPLE that "everything is great" between the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Cleveland Cavaliers player after their reconciliation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. After moving in with Kardashian and their 2-year-old daughter True earlier this summer, the insider said there has been a whole new start for the two.

"Khloé is the happiest. Tristan still lives with Khloé and True in Los Angeles. Everything is great with Khloé and Tristan," the source said. "Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together. Khloe really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work. She is very impressed with how he has stepped up."

With things going so well, Kardashian and Thompson could be thinking of adding another member to their family. "They are definitely planning their future together and can't wait to have another baby. True will be a great big sister," the insider shared. Even mom Kris Jenner hinted at a possible new baby during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, responding to a question about her daughters possibly having new babies, "You never know around here. Like I said, I never count anybody out for the count, you never know what's going to happen."

Kardashian and Thompson have been enjoying family time together amid the pandemic, just Saturday enjoying a "family pumpkin carving day" with True, and Kim Kardashia's younger children — Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1. In one photo from the wholesome activity, Thompson smiles while sitting by True as they got a little messy with their pumpkins. "Tutu, what are you doing?" Kardashian asks her daughter, covered in paint, before turning to Thompson. "Dad," she says to him, "Wow, you’ve got it on your face."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 3, 2020 at 1:25pm PDT

While the NBA player and Good American founder previously broke up after his alleged infidelity in the days leading up to and following the birth of True, the couple reunited in June, a source told PEOPLE at the time. "In the past few months, Tristan has really shown Khloé that he has changed. He is an amazing dad and partner," the insider said. "Khloé was always hoping that Tristan would come around. It's been very important for her to keep her family together for True's sake."