Khloe Kardashian Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After Beach Outing

One of Khloe Kardashian's latest Instagram photos is causing fans to speculate about whether she's pregnant with her second child. On Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself with her midsection covered, leading some to wonder whether she was hiding a growing baby bump. These pregnancy rumors come amid news that Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are back together.

Kardashian wished her fans a happy Labor Day with her latest Instagram post. Her message came alongside a photo of herself from the beach. In the snap, the reality star dons a flowy kaftan-style dress. Many of Kardashian's fans took to the comments section of the post to question whether she was pregnant, as The Blast noted. One user even wrote, "She's pregnant again," a comment which has garnered over 3,000 likes. Kardashian did not respond to any of the speculation. Interestingly enough, it should also be noted she posted photos of herself wearing this same beachwear two weeks prior, writing at the time alongside a photo of herself and her two-year-old daughter True Thompson, "Dreaming I was still there."

While fans may think that Kardashian is pregnant again, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that she is not expecting another child. One insider did tell the publication that even though Kardashian isn't expecting, she and Thompson are in a good place with one another at the moment. They said that the Revenge Body star and the basketball player "are both on the same page and are great at co-parenting together." As previously mentioned, Kardashian and Thompson reconciled earlier this year.

In July, a source told PEOPLE that the two are "giving their relationship another try." They added, "Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True." Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, later confirmed that the pair were back together again. He commented on one of Kardashian's swimsuit photos with, "[Tristan Thompson] is a lucky man!" Kardashian and Thompson broke up in early 2019 after he reportedly got close with Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods at a party. The couple was also involved in a scandal back in 2018 shortly before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter True. At the time, it was alleged that Thompson cheated on the reality star while she was pregnant with their child.