Khloe Kardashian Responds to Rumor She Has Butt Implants

Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight regarding those plastic surgery rumors. The situation started after the reality star posted a video of her workout on her Instagram Story. Once a separate account re-posted the content, several individuals claimed that they could see Kardashian's alleged butt implants. However, it didn't take long before she clarified the issue once and for all.

Kardashian originally posted a video of her pre-workout stretch to her Instagram Story. Later on, a fan page for the Kardashians re-shared the same video in an effort to praise her. But, the comments on their post soon took a negative turn. According to PEOPLE, one individual wrote, "Omg u can see her implants when stretching." Another person commented, "A 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum."

Ultimately, Kardashian ended up replying to explain that it was simply a matter of the material that she was wearing. She responded, along with a laughing emoji, "lol silly goose. It's the seam design of the leggings. That's so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad."

This isn't the first time that Kardashian has addressed plastic surgery rumors. In fact, during the reunion for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she addressed the topic like never before and even shared which procedures she has received, per E! News. The Good American founder told Andy Cohen, "For me, everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant,' but I've had one nose job. And everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it. No one's ever asked me." Kardashian also acknowledged that she has tried injections over the years, but that she "responded horribly to Botox." The reality star explained that she began toying with plastic surgery due to the insecurities that she faced after being thrust into the spotlight.

"Interestingly enough, I was so confident and secure before the show," Kardashian said. She explained that after appearing on KUWTK and hearing insults from others, she began to question herself. "That's when I became hard on myself because I was like, 'Oh, this is how other people perceived me.' I became insecure because of everyone else telling me." Eventually, she was able to get back to a confident place and hopes that she can inspire others, such as via her inclusive brand Good American, to love themselves as they are.