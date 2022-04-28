Khloe Kardashian Reacts After Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Admires Her Wax Figure's Butt

✖

Khloé Kardashian is loving Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's hilarious comment about the backside on her Madame Tussauds wax figurine. Johnson's April 26 visit to the wax museum went viral on TikTok as the Black Adam star went to check out his own likeness, offering up a lighthearted comparison to The Kardashians star's wax model, which stands right next to his.

"I gotta introduce you to my neighbor," Johnson says in the TikTok, walking over to Kardashian's statue, where he posed with his signature eyebrow lift. "I mean guys, look at that. We look kind of cool together, right?" The Red Notice star then noticed that Kardashian's wax figure has a little bit more going on in the backside department than his. "Wait a second," he says, panning from the butt of Kardashian's wax figure to his own. "I mean guys, that's amazing." He then asked if the museum could "add a little bit more to my glutes," adding, "Give me some glutes, like that!"

Kardashian was quick to respond on her Instagram Story, writing on Wednesday, "Looks like I am in INCREDIBLE company!!! Yessss @therock." The Good American co-founder added that she was "crying" laughing and joked that the museum "hooked me up" when they sculpted her booty.

Johnson's visit to the wax museum wasn't his only surprise during his trip to Las Vegas. The actor surprised and delighted fans at CinemaCon by appearing on a video to debut never-before-seen clips from his highly-anticipated films DC League of Super Pets and Black Adam before coming out on stage in person for the big moment. Following the surprise, Johnson was honored with CinemaCon's first-ever Entertainment Icon of the Decade Award to close out the show on a bang.

Johnson plays the titular Black Adam in the upcoming live-action DC Comics film and will lend his voice to Krypto the Dog, Superman's best friend in the animated movie DC League of Super Pets about a group of animals who fight crime. DC League of Super Pets premieres in theaters July 29 and Black Adam makes its debut on October 21.