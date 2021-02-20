Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Introduces 'Black Adam' Workout With Ripped Video

✖

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared his current workout strategy with his Instagram followers on Saturday as he prepares for his supervillain debut, Black Adam. Johnson is expected to play the DC Comics supervillain in a spin-off of Shazam!, which has been in the works for years now. Much of his preparation takes place in the gym, where he often addresses his Instagram followers as well.

Johnson broke down his workout for Saturday by the exercise and the muscles they were targeting — chest and triceps. He noted that this was his second workout of the day, the first being fasted cardio in the morning to help him stay lean. He wrote it out as if he were inviting his followers to try it for themselves, though he left no doubt that the workout was designed specifically to help him look the part for Black Adam. He even included the hashtag "Black Adam Training" twice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

"The work is very hard but it's why we play the game. Plus, if it comes easy - it's boring," Johnson wrote. In a matter of hours, his video had over 2.5 million likes, and many comments from fans intending to join him on these exercises. Others said they would skip the weights but looked forward to the movie itself.

Black Adam is a DC Comics character with decades of history now, yet Johnson will be the first actor to bring him to the screen. Rumors circulated that he was in talks for the role for years, but after the success of Shazam! in 2019, it was finally confirmed. Still, production on the project moved slow, and then even more delays came in the form of COVID-19 restrictions.

Filming has not even begun on the project yet, although the latest reports indicate that it will start any day. The rest of the cast and creative team is also beginning to take shape. The movie will be directed by Jame Collet-Serra and written by Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani and Adam Sztykiel.

Johnson will be joined on the screen by Netflix star Noah Centineo, who will play Al Rothstein — a.k.a. Atom Smasher — and by Aldis Hodge as Carter Call — a.k.a. Hawkman. Quintessa Swindell has also been cast as Maxine Hunkell — a.k.a. Cyclone — while Sarah Shahi and Marwan Kenzari have been cast in unknown roles so far.

At the time of this writing, it is anyone's guess when Black Adam will finally be released, not to mention what kind of theatrical treatment it can expect given the current state of the movie industry. Whatever the case, it's clear that Johnson will be ready to fill out the costume.