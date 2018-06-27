Khloe Kardashian’s Wax Figure Is ‘Tripping’ Her Out

Khloé Kardashian’s Madame Tussauds wax figurine is scary good!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s wax model was unveiled Tuesday by the museum, which soon tweeted out a photo of the uncanny-looking figure.

From her signature blonde locks to her lifelike face, the artists who crafted Kardashian’s twin totally nailed it, and Kardashian herself was quick to notice.

“This is tripping me out!!!! @TussaudsVegas You guys did such a great job!!!” she wrote on Twitter.

This is tripping me out!!!! @TussaudsVegas You guys did such a great job!!! https://t.co/VwzzcaThCs — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 26, 2018

Sister Kim agreed, writing, “OMG this is soooo good!!!!!” in a tweet of her own.

OMG this is soooo good!!!!! https://t.co/KOe0zPFmeR — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 26, 2018

Having your wax figure turn out looking like you isn’t necessarily a given (just ask Beyonce!), so Kardashian’s surprise, and that of her fans, was well-warranted.

Many even took time to praise the sculpture in their own tweets.

If you take a picture with it I’m gonna struggle to tell who’s the real one 😂 — Chloé (@Khlomoney98) June 26, 2018

one of the best ever!! it’s SO good! — KimKanyeKimYe (@KimKanyeKimYeFC) June 26, 2018

My sister showed me this and this is the most realistic wax figure EVER! #WaxFigure #KhloeKardashian — Donna (@ThisIsDonnaM) June 26, 2018

wow even the Cartier bracelet — Alissa Chavez (@AlissaChavez_) June 26, 2018

WAIT! I thought this was a picture of @khloekardashian daaaaamn this is trippy! 😳😳😳 — Brokedashian (@Brokedashian) June 26, 2018

The figure appears to make its home in Las Vegas, and with Kardashian’s recent move back to Los Angeles with Tristan Thompson and their daughter True, the pair might even be able to make a trip out to see her doppelganger soon.

And while many of the Good American designer’s fans are dragging her for staying with Thompson following his infidelities, the new mom addressed her decision to stay with the NBA player on Twitter for the first time Monday.

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist,” she wrote in response to a fan calling her a “hypocrite” for preaching self love and staying in her relationship. “I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / Khloe Kardashian