Khloe Kardashian Confirms She’s Pregnant

Khloé Kardashian is going to be a mom!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confirmed she is expecting a child with boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson, 26, after 3 months of speculation Wednesday.

She made the reveal by sharing a black and white photo of her baby bump being embraced by Thompson on Instagram.

“My greatest dream realized!” Kardashian wrote. “We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life!”

She added, “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”

She also revealed why she kept the pregnancy under wraps for so long.

“Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes,” she wrote. “I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us Thank you all for understanding.”

She added, “I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!”

This will be the 33-year-old celeb’s first child and Thompson’s second. The two began dating in September 2016 after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.

“I am truly grateful for Tristan and all that he has brought into my life,” she said on Thanksgiving, after spending the holiday in his home base of Cleveland, Ohio

Khloé has been teasing fans with glimpses of her baby bump, hiding her changing figure under loose clothing and large bags when out in public, throwing internet detectives off the case by posting throwback photos on her Instagram from time to time.

On the season 13 finale of KUWTK, Kardashian also explained that Thompson hopes to have a large family.

“He wants to have, like, five or six kids with me, and that’s lovely,” she said. “We could start at one and then grow from there. But now, knowing I’m not on birth control, it’s really scary. It’s like a really big step.”

“We love Tristan so much, and she’s so happy, and she’s been through so much,” Jenner told ET in October.

Photo credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian