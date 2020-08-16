Khloe Kardashian Shades Critics Over Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson

✖

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, the father of her child, have seemingly reconciled after their split in February 2019. Critics have voiced their opinions about the reunion, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is paying them no mind. She posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories and seemingly shut down the haters.

"Remember: Their opinions won’t pay your bills, sis," Kardashian wrote on Saturday. This isn't the first time that she posted a message about her private life considering that she had two other cryptic posts in recent days. "I fell in love with doing my own thing. Minding my business [and] not being accessible like that. I love it here," she wrote on Friday. Two days earlier, she also drew attention by posting "Not a secret, just not your business" on her Stories.

Rumors circulated about the celebrity couple in recent months after reports surfaced that they were back together. PEOPLE added more intrigue after speaking to a source close to the situation. The outlet learned that Kardashian and Thompson have been together since June and remain "hunkered down" in Los Angeles amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True," a source told PEOPLE. "And he has been amazing to Khloé too. They are very much together, and Khloé is beyond happy. ... They have been living in kind of a bubble, and Khloé enjoys it."

While the source did express optimism about the couple, they also voiced concern about the upcoming NBA season. Thompson is at home with Kardashian due to the Cleveland Cavaliers struggling in 2019 and missing the season restart in Orlando. Once the 2020-21 season begins, however, he will head out on the road with his teammates.

"Tristan's traveling was always a concern," the source continued to explain. "This is when he would mess up their relationship. She hopes that Tristan has changed, though, so they can continue to be together as a family."

While concerns remain about Thompson once he suits up again, the current situation is providing optimism for fans of the couple. PEOPLE reports that Thompson has "been working hard to prove himself" during the reconciliation and that he is a great father to his and Kardashian's daughter.

When these reports initially surfaced, neither Kardashian or Thompson commented publicly about their status. The situation has now changed with her posts on Instagram Stories. Although the messages are more cryptic in tone.