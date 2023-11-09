Khloé Kardashian Fans Call out Photoshop Fail in Kris Jenner Birthday Tribute

Khloé Kardashian is being accused of yet another Photoshop fail as she celebrated mom Kris Jenner's 68th birthday. The Kardashians daughter, 39, was called out in the comments of her Instagram post dedicated to the momager after her followers noticed that Kardashian's right arm in the first two photos posted appeared to have had an editing mishap.

"To the most selfless, beautiful, kind, and loving mommy on the planet – Happy happy birthday!! Cheers to my biggest inspiration, The queen of hearts, my heart!!" Kardashian wrote as part of a lengthy caption alongside photos and videos with her mother both recent and old. "Cheers to The life of every party, to the woman who makes me laugh until I cry. The gate keeper to all that is sacred and magical! Our Secret holder, problem solver, My heartbeat, My teacher, My safe place, My best friend! My entire life! My world! You are the reason for everything good in my eyes, I am screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOMMY!!!"

Kardashian's followers were quick to take to the comment section to point out not only Kardashian's odd-looking arm, which appears to dip inward above her elbow but also her and Jenner's seemingly edited faces and necks. "That arm is a lil f-ked up there," one person wrote, as another person wrote, "Ummmmmm there is something wrong with your arm..." while another person called the whole situation just "sad."

The Good American co-founder has opened up about being insecure in the past, sharing last season on The Kardashians that she used to have "the most confidence" before "society gave [her] insecurities." Revealing that she has gotten a nose job and fillers and still is bullied about her appearance online, Kardashian told her sisters that part of her insecurity stemmed from a young age.

"Who knows if I never heard Mom talk about my nose if I would ever have thought I needed a nose job," she said at the time, adding that Jenner "talked about my nose all the time" before her rhinoplasty. Now that she's mom to 5-year-old True and 1-year-old Tatum with her ex, Tristan Thompson, Kardashian said she "definitely" doesn't want her kids to have similar insecurities. Sister Kylie Jenner agreed, "I just feel like we have a huge influence and, what are we doing with our power?" adding, "I see so many young girls on the internet now fully editing... and I went through that stage too. I feel like I'm in a better place, but I feel like other people can instill insecurities in you."