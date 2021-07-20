Khloe Kardashian Takes in 'Therapy' With Gym Workout After Tristan Thompson Drama

✖

Now that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have broken up again, Kardashian is hitting the gym for some therapy. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media to share with her fans that she doesn't normally workout on Sundays, but since she missed a day the week before, she wanted to make up for it; not to mention, it's a way for her to get her "head right." It was announced in late June that the on-again-off-again pair had called it quits yet again, and while Kardashian is getting into a healthier head-space, Thompson was already caught hanging out with other women.

"I normally don't work out on Sundays but I missed days last week due to just having such a busy work week, and I use my workouts as a form of therapy for me and they just help me get my head right," she posted according to InTouch Weekly. "So, I'm excited. I feel like I need to get my head right right now." While the 37-year-old was busy working on bettering her mind, she wasn't doing it alone. Her big sister Kim Kardashian was by her side as well. "I love a good sister workout," she wrote. "Kourt, I miss you. I wish you were joining."

It's no secret Kardashian has treaded through rough waters the last few years with her relationship with the NBA player. Just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True, Thompson made headlines for cheating on the mom-of-one. Once they reconciled and were able to make it work as a family again, he stepped out on her once again, but this time with a longtime family friend, Jordyn Woods, who was best friends with Kylie Jenner. That's when fans were sure she would write the 30-year-old off, however, she still took him back. Now that they're over again, fans are on the edges of their seats wondering if they'll try and make it work another time.

Recently, Kardashians ex-husband Lamar Odom has stepped back into the picture when he was caught commenting on Kardashians photo. Leaving a cheeky, flirtations comment, that stirred a bit of a back-and-forth between Odom and Thompson. Earlier this month, Kardashian posted a rather sultry photo of herself and Odom wrote "hottie" in the comment section but Thompson had thoughts. "God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results," the Celtics player responded with.