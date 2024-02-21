Khloe Kardashian Missed the People's Choice Awards Due to This Health Issue

Khloe Kardashian has nothing but gratitude for her fans as she laments not being able to accept her accolade of Reality TV Star of the Year at the 2024 People's Choice Awards Sunday due to her health. Kardashian, who also took home Reality Show of the Year for The Kardashians alongside her family, was unable to attend the award ceremony in person, she explained on Instagram, as she was suffering a migraine at the time.

"Why I wasn't there last night, I suffer from really extreme migraines," she shared in a Feb. 19 video. "There was not much else that could have kept me away from being there." She continued to share her gratitude for her sixth win in the Reality TV Star of the Year category, adding, "I am so incredibly thankful and blown away. This makes no sense to me. The very first couple years I thought, 'This has to be a fluke. People feel bad for me.'"

"Awards don't really make me tick," she continued. "They don't really make my heart beat like that but this one, being that it's from the people, this one means a lot to me." Kardashian noted she doesn't feel "worthy" of being recognized as a standout from even her own show, admitting, "That is sort of hard for my brain to understand."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been open about suffering from migraines in the past, revealing in a July 2020 interview with Prevention that she began experiencing the debilitating headaches when she was just 12 years old, but was told to push through it.

"I vividly remember how I felt, but mainly I remember how everyone told me that I wasn't feeling what I felt. People would always say, 'Oh, it's just a headache,'" the reality star said at the time. "That's the stigma with migraines, that it's just a headache. And being 12 years old, and at that time no one in my family experienced migraines, I was embarrassed to say when I was suffering from one."

Being "incapacitated in bed" at such a young age was "scary," especially as the intensity and triggers for her migraines are sporadic. Other than her headaches, Kardashian often experiences extreme sensitivity to light and scent, vision impairment, violent nausea, and uncontrollable shaking. "The pain is completely unbearable. Walking to your restroom or just to get a cold compress is, for me, agony," she said of the experience. "It's like a hammer is just hammering every step. It's insane."