Khloe Kardashian Adds New Member to Her Family

'All True wanted for her six[th] birthday was another kitty,' the mom of two wrote as she introduced fans to the new family cat named Baby Kitty.

The Kardashian family just got a little bigger. On Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian revealed the adorable and fluffy new addition to her family, a sweet kitten named Baby Kitty that she got for her daughter True Thompson's sixth birthday on April 12. The kitten joins the family's other cat, Grey Kitty.

"Welcome to the family Baby Kitty," Kardashian captioned a gallery of images of the kitten and her daughter. "All True wanted for her six[th] birthday was another kitty. She is such a great kitty mommy to Grey Kitty. I know she will be just as wonderful to Baby Kitty. Never in a million years did I think I would have one cat let alone two. But here we are and I love them. I love how much my kids love them as well. But this is my maximum for cats. Two is enough."

The Good American founder, who also shares 20-month-old son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson, shared several adorable images in the post, including a sweet photo of True holding her new kitten, who could be seen wrapped in a blanket. The gallery ended with a video of the kitten pawing at a glass filled with makeup brushes. Kardashian concluded the post by writing, "Welcome Baby Kitty to the family. I'm sure Grey Kitty will be so happy to have a friend."

True's love of felines is well-documented. The youngster notably had a cat themed birthday party when she turned 4, with photos Kardashian shared from the event showing real kittens for guests to play with and cuddle, a performer dressed as a Squishmallow cat, and Squishmallow party favors. Later that year, she and True dressed up as Grey Kitty for Halloween, the mom of two writing at the time, "Ladies and gentlemen.... Grey Kitty. What True wants, True gets. I know.... I know.... A cat?! For Halloween. Ground breaking."

The family's newest feline addition came as True turned six on April 12. Celebrating the milestone, Kardashian penned a sweet message to her oldest on Instagram, writing in part, "God always has a plan and you and I together was definitely part of our life plan. I was destined to be your mommy!" She went on to admit that she isn't' "ready for you to be six but you're ready and that's all that matters. True, when I tell you I CHERISH the time I have with you, I absolutely mean that! Every single moment and memory is etched in my heart."