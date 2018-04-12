Khloe Kardashian’s Baby: Who Was Present at the Birth

Khloe Kardashian reportedly welcomed her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s baby girl early Thursday morning — amid a week full of swelling cheating reports on Thompson’s end.

TMZ reported that Kardashian gave birth to the baby girl, who so far does not yet have a name, in a hospital outside Cleveland alongside her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, momager Kris Jenner and BFF Malika Haqq.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meanwhile, The Blast reports that Thompson was present for the birth, which is congruent with earlier reports that Khloe would allow Thompson in the delivery room, despite the photos and videos that surfaced of him kissing a woman at a New York City club on Saturday.

Sources told TMZ Wednesday that although Khloe is “devastated” about reports detailing Thompson’s behavior, she “understands the importance of the birth in the lives of everyone involved.”

To that end, the mom-to-be may have taken into account the fact that Thompson is the father of her child and that an important bond can be formed between parents and their children in the delivery room.

The Daily Mail had published photos of Thompson appearing to kiss another woman at a club on April 7, while The Shade Room posted photos of the athlete and what appears to be the same woman entering a hotel. TMZ also got in on the action and released surveillance footage of Thompson appearing to get close to two women at a hookah lounge near Washington, D.C. in October. In the security tape, he can be seen kissing one of the women.

Kardashian has been in Cleveland, where Thompson plays basketball, nesting and awaiting the arrival of their daughter. Her mom, Kris Jenner, has reportedly already traveled there to be with her, and Kardashian’s sisters also made the voyage.

As for what will happen with Kardashian and Thompson, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian is likely to stay with the NBA player.

“She’s a hopeless romantic and she’ll try to make this work,” the source said of Kardashian. “She tried forever to make it work with Lamar [Odom]. She’s having a child with Tristan, and she’s going to try to rebuild this.”

The source added, “Khloé could probably convince herself to get over the fact that he maybe, kind of, sort of, hooked up with some groupie while out on the road. But being so indiscreet about it and letting it get splashed all over the place and having it humiliate her? That’s actually even worse.”