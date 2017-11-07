Another Accuser Comes out Against Kevin Spacey

Another man is breaking his silence in the wake of the recent sexual misconduct accusations against Kevin Spacey.

Mexican actor Robert Cavazos wrote on Facebook of several inappropriate advances Spacey made toward him at The Old Vic Theatre during his 12-year run as the artistic director.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I myself had a couple of unpleasant encounters with Spacey that were on the edge of being considered assault,” Cavazos wrote in Spanish on his Facebook page.

“In fact, if I was a woman, I probably wouldn’t have doubted in identifying them as such, but I guess the lack of a direct or aggressive action led me to justify the incident as ‘one of those things,’” the 35-year-old actor said.

Up Next: Kevin Spacey Removed From ‘This Is Us’ Episode

Cavazos wrote that Spacey’s behavior was commonplace among young men.

“There are many of us who have a ‘Kevin Spacey story.’ It seems like you only needed to be a man under 30 for him to feel free to touch us. It was so common that it turned into a [very bad] joke amongst us,” he wrote on.

“I can’t recall how many people told me the same story: Spacey would ask them to meet to ‘talk about their career.’ When they got to the theater, he had a beautifully lit picnic ready on stage with champagne,” he wrote. “Each story varies in how far the picnic went, but the pattern was the same. It was more common to find Spacey at the bar of his theater, cornering whoever caught his attention. That’s what happened to me the second encounter. I never let anything happen, but know of a few who were too scared to stop him.”

The Old Vic Theatre released a statement Tuesday saying it was “deeply dismayed” by the allegations against Spacey, and opened a confidential tip line for employees and associates of the theatre to file complaints.

“Inappropriate behaviour by anyone working at The Old Vic is completely unacceptable,” a statement issued by the theatre said. “We aim to foster a safe and supportive environment without prejudice, harassment or bullying of any sort, at any level … Any behaviour we become aware of which contravenes these goals will not be tolerated.”

Cavazos’ allegations come on the heels of documentary filmmaker Tony Montana’s accusation that Spacey groped him inside the Coronet Pub in Los Angeles in 2003.

“I went up to order a drink and Kevin came up to me and put his arm around me,” Spacey’s accuser told Radar. “He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. He put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package.”

Montana said he removed Spacey’s hand, paid for his drink and went to the bathroom, where Spacey followed him.

“I backed him out the door and I pushed him,” Montana said. “One of his friends was in line and I said, ‘It’s time to take your boy home.’ “

“I had PTSD for six months after,” he claims. “It was an emasculating thing for someone to do to me. Whenever I went to the bar I would see if he was there or have my back against the wall.”

Accusations against Spacey have been coming forward ever since Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp came forward and accused Spacey of sexual misconduct in a bedroom during a house party when Rapp was just 14 years old and Spacey was 26.

Netflix has suspended production of season six of House of Cards, the political drama Spacey stars in, and before that said that season six would be the show’s final season.

Photo Credit: Netflix