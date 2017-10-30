Kevin Spacey Accused of Sexual Advances Against ‘Star Trek’ Actor, Comes Out

Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp’s allegations of sexual misconduct against Kevin Spacey were met with an apology and an emotional coming out story.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” Spacey wrote in a statement on Twitter Sunday. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Spacey also used the opportunity to address rumors about his romantic life by coming out as gay.

“This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life,” the House of Cards actor said. “I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy.”

“As those closest to me know, in my life, I have had relationships with both men and women,” he continued. “I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”

Rapp’s allegations against Spacey were published in an interview with Buzzfeed Sunday. The actor says Spacey invited him to his Manhattan apartment for a party in 1986 — when Rapp was a teenager — then they spent most of the evening watching TV in a bedroom.

Toward the end of the night, Rapp said he and Spacey were alone.

“My memory was that I thought, Oh, everybody’s gone. Well, yeah, I should probably go home,” Rapp said.

He alleges that Spacey picked him up “like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me,” Rapp continued.

“He was trying to seduce me,” the actor said.

Rapp never approached Spacey about the incident, but he eventually talked to a lawyer who encouraged him not to pursue legal action. Still, the scene frequently plays out in the Rent star’s head.

“The older I get, and the more I know, I feel very fortunate that something worse didn’t happen,” he said. “And at the same time, the older I get, the more I can’t believe it. I could never imagine anyone else I know would do something like that to a 14-year-old boy.”

Rapp said the recent allegations against Hollywood heavyweight Harvey Weinstein encouraged him to come forward with his own story of sexual misconduct, even more than 30 years later.

“Part of what allowed the Harvey situation to occur was that there was this witting and unwitting conspiracy of silence,” Rapp said. “The only way these things can continue is if there’s no attention being paid to it, if it’s getting forgotten.”

