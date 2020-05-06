Kevin Spacey Gets Heat for Likening His #MeToo Downfall to the Coronavirus

✖

Actor Kevin Spacey has compared his own downfall to coronavirus. In an interview with the Bits & Pretzels Virtual Founders Breakfast podcast on April 1, Spacey addresses the multiple accusations of sexual assault that have been leveled against him since 2017 and how it relates to the current pandemic being experienced the world over, according to Buzzfeed News.

"I don't often like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having, which is their own unique and very personal experience," Spacey said. "But in this instance, I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop." The American Beauty star also added that his "world completely changed" after the accusations 2017.

"So while we may have found ourselves in similar situations, albeit for very different reasons and circumstances, I still believe that some of the emotional struggles are very much the same," he continued. "I do have empathy for what it feels like to suddenly be told that you can't go back to work or that you might lose your job and that it's a situation you have absolutely no control over."

The first to bring such allegations against Spacey was Anthony Rapp, who recounted his experience back in 1986 when he was only 14. Since Rapp came forward, more than a dozen men have spoken up about similar experiences. The fallout ended up costing Spacey his career. He was written out of House of Cards, the Netflix series that he starred in and hastily replaced by Christopher Plummer for the big-screen epic All the Money in the World.

Spacey himself has addressed the accusations publicly many times, including in a series of bizarre videos posted to the internet. Part of what makes them particularly strange is the fact that he channeled his House of Cards character, Frank Underwood, to underscore his point. Given that Frank was a conniving, murdering politician, it didn't exactly sit well with anyone. Particularly his seemingly heartfelt advice to "kill them with kindness."

There's also the fact that a number of Spacey's accusers have died under unusual circumstances. Although no official investigations have uncovered any connection to the actor directly. However, the actor's brother, Randy Fowler, didn't mince words when talking to Radar Online in January of 2019. "It's not just about the sexual gratification, it’s about the power," Fowler said. "He's actually worse than Weinstein; he's worse than Bill Cosby!