Kevin Spacey Will Plead Not Guilty in Sexual Assault Case

Kevin Spacey will reportedly plead not guilty in the sexual assault case wherein he is accused of groping an 18-year-old man in a Massachusetts bar.

According to TMZ, lawyers for the actor implied that this was the plan, and he has now confirmed it by submitted documents to the court.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to his plea intent, Spacey has also declared that he would like to have the plea submitted without having to attend the arraignment, due to a fear that his appearance in person would “amplify the negative publicity already generated in connection with the case.”

He also mentioned the fact that he lives far away from where the case is being overseen, which appears to be a way of insinuating that the distance is an issue when it comes to simply entering a plea.

The charges against Spacey stem from an alleged 2016 incident that took place in a Nantucket bar.

“On December 20, 2018 following a public show cause hearing at Nantucket District Court, Clerk Magistrate Brian Kearney issued a criminal complaint of indecent assault and battery against Kevin S. Fowler, also known as Kevin Spacey,” a statement from the Cape and Islands District Attorney office read.

The case against Spacey was revealed earlier this month, the same day that he tweeted out a bizarre video of himself as his character Frank Underwood, from the Netflix series House of Cards.

Spacey was fired from the show in 2017 after a number of sexual assault and misconduct claims surfaced against him. The clip that Spacey shot seemed to double as a way for him to address both the firing and the allegations.

“I know what you want. Oh sure, they may have tried to separate us, but what we have is too strong, it’s too powerful. After all, we shared everything, you and I,” he began in the video.

“I told you my deepest, darkest secrets. I showed you exactly what people are capable of. I shocked you with my honesty, but mostly I challenged you and made you think,” Spacey added. “And you trusted me, even though you knew you shouldn’t. So we’re not done, no matter what anyone says.”

“And besides, I know what you want: You want me back,” he continued. “Anyhow, despite all the poppycock, the animosity, the headlines, the impeachment without a trial, despite everything, despite even my own death, I feel surprisingly good.”

Regarding Spacey’s court hearing requests, the judge has reportedly not yet made a decision.