Kevin Spacey Accuser Ari Behn Dies Just After Actor Posts ‘Kill Them With Kindness’ Video

Another person accusing Kevin Spacey of sexual harassment has died in an eerie twist of fate. The actor was has been accused of misconduct by more than a dozen men, including Norwegian author and former royal Ari Behn. Behn reportedly passed away from suicide on Wednesday.

Behn was married to Norway’s Princess Martha Louise from 2002 to 2017. He was also a successful author and father of three daughters. His manager, Geir Hakonsund confirmed his passing on Christmas day in an email to Page Six.

“It is with great sadness in our hearts that I on behalf of the very closest relatives of Ari Behn must announce that he took his own life today,” Hakonsund wrote.

The Royal House of Norway issued a public statement as well, reading: “Ari was an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm and good memories of him with us.”

Behn was 47 years old, while his ex-wife is 48. Their youngest daughter is 11 years old. Behn is known for writing novels and plays, with work in publication since 1999. His most recent book, Inferno, detailed his mental health struggles.

Behn was one of the men to come forward with allegations against Spacey in December of 2017, at the height of the Me Too movement. At the time, he claimed that Spacey had groped him under a table at a Nobel Peace Prize concert in 2007. Spacey never responded to that particular accusation, and he has not yet commented on Behn’s passing.

Many fans find it eerie that Behn passed away so soon after Spacey’s latest cryptic YouTube video. The actor has been making odd monologues at home where he seems to be at least partially in character as Frank Underwood, his sinister persona from House of Cards. On Tuesday, he posted one where he was stoking a fireplace.

“I know what you’re thinking — ‘can he be serious?’ I’m dead serious,” he said. “And it’s not that hard, trust me. The next time someone does something you don’t like, you can go on the attack, but you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected. You can… kill them with kindness.”

Behn’s passing has been officially ruled a suicide, and there is nothing at all to connect Spacey to the death. Fans are still finding it eerie, however, especially since Behn is not the first of Spacey’s accusers to pass away. The other, Linda Culkin, was struck by a car in Quincy, Massachusetts back in September.

Spacey has been living in relative solitude since the allegations against him first broke. So far, he has not been found guilty in any court of law.