Kevin Spacey Faces Sexual Assault Lawsuit From Masseur

Kevin Spacey is reportedly facing a brand new lawsuit from a masseur who says the actor was inappropriate with him.

Spacey has already been accused of sexual misconduct and even assault by numerous men, dating all the way back to the beginning of the Me Too Movement last fall. Now, according to Buzzfeed News, a new lawsuit has been filed, alleging that he tried to force a masseur to touch him during what should have been a professional encounter back in 2016.

The alleged victim filed his lawsuit as John Doe. He explained that a third party had hired him to meet Spacey at a private residence in Malibu, California in October of 2016. There, Spacey reportedly indicated a secluded room for the masseur to set up his table.

According to the court documents, Spacey was inappropriate from the very beginning of the encounter. The actor reportedly insisted on lying face-up on the table, despite the masseur’s instructions to the contrary. He also claimed that he was experiencing pain in his “groin area,” attempting to lead the massage in that direction. Finally, Spacey reportedly grabbed John Doe’s hand, leading it conspicuously to his genitals.

It did not end there. The masseur’s filings indicate that when he pulled away, Spacey stood up, still nude, and made advances toward him. He wrote that the actor tried to kiss him, then grabbed his genitals and made another lewd suggestion.

“This is ridiculous. I am a professional,” the masseur recalled saying to Spacey. “This is what I do for a living. I have a son.”

“You have such beautiful eyes,” Spacey also reportedly said.

The man then packed up his massage table and supplies and left in a hurry, according to his court documents. John Doe’s lawsuit was filed on Thursday. All in all, he is reportedly seeking damages for battery, sexual battery, assault and false imprisonment. There is no word on exactly how much money he is looking for. Spacey and his representatives have yet to respond to these new reports.

The actor is under investigation for other allegations of sexual misconduct and assault as well, though none have yielded charges yet. At least one case against Spacey has been set aside by prosecutors, as it took place outside of the statute of limitations. This has been a common theme within the Me Too Movement. The masseur’s allegations fall well within the legal time frame for a police investigation, though there was no mention of an actual criminal case.

Spacey, now 59, is one of the most infamous cases within this burgeoning movement. The actor kept his sexuality somewhat of a mystery for most of his career, with many fans only finding out or confirming that he was attracted to men after the first allegations emerged. Spacey was criticized for treating his response to those allegations as a coming out.

“This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life,” the actor wrote at the time. “I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact that I have been so protective of my privacy.”

“As those closest to me know, in my life, I have had relationships with both men and women,” he went on. “I have loved and had romantic relationships with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior.”