Kevin Spacey Posts Annual Christmas Eve Video With Message to Those Who Suffered in 2020

✖

Kevin Spacey is continuing his tradition of posting a year-end video to his YouTube channel on Christmas Eve, sharing a short clip Thursday titled "1-800 XMAS." The video, in which he offered support and compassion to people struggling throughout the holiday season and 2020 in general, was a more somber affair than in years past.

Spacey began in character as his House of Cards role Frank Underwood, sitting on a park bench. He then transitioned out of character, stood up and grabbed the camera, walking along a pathway while offering advice. He said people had reached out to him for help, which he considered a "privilege." He continued, "If you're standing in a place that you can no longer remain standing, if you're suffering, if you need help, if you feel guilt or shame, if you're struggling with your identity, if your back's up against the wall, or if you feel that there is no path for you, whatever your situation, I promise you there is a path. At this time during this holiday and beyond, even if you don’t feel it, there are people out there who understand and who can help, because you are not alone.”

Spacey's videos first started in 2018 when he was facing felony charges for the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old man in Massachusetts in 2016. In that original video, he again used the character of Frank Underwood — who was killed off in House of Cards after Spacey was named in several sexual misconduct claims — to seemingly address his absence from the show and the sexual assault allegations.

He confused fans with the bizarre video at the time, saying, "All this presumption made for such an unsatisfying ending and to think it could have been such a memorable sendoff. I can promise you this: If I didn't pay the price for the things we both know I did, I'm certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn't do." The sexual assault charges against Spacey have since been dropped after the accusing party invoked Fifth Amendment rights.

In the second video, posted last year on Christmas Eve, Spacey wished viewers a merry Christmas dressed in a festive sweater and sitting by a fire. Once again slipping into his House of Cards character, he said, "You didn't really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a merry Christmas, did you?" He called 2019 a "pretty good year" in which he "got his health back" and said he wanted to use 2020 to cast his vote for "more good in this world."

Addressing viewers, he said, "I know what you're thinking. 'Can he be serious?' I'm dead serious." It appears Spacey continues to be "dead serious" about pushing out his yearly message.