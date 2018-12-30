Kevin Spacey Spotted for the First Time Since Bizarre Video, Sexual Assault Charge

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey was seen in public Friday for the first time since he was charged with felony sexual assault in Massachusetts on Monday.

Spacey, 59, was seen walking to a black SUV, wearing a white T-shirt and grey pants. He wore a scarf and hat to cover most of his face in an effort to hide his identity.

As PEOPLE notes, this was the first time Spacey has been photographed in public since November 2017, after a representative said Spacey was seeking treatment after allegations of making unwanted sexual advances toward young male actors began to surface.

On Monday, Spacey released a bizarre video on his verified social media accounts, in which he appeared to be playing his House of Cards character Frank Underwood. Netflix fired Spacey after the allegations surfaced, and his character’s death was a central part of the show’s sixth and final season.

Spacey’s comments in the video were vague, but they appeared to reference the allegations he faces. He spoke directly to the viewer, mimicking Frank’s infamous fourth-wall-breaking monologues.

“Some believed everything, and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all,” Spacey said in the clip. “They’re just dying to have me declare that everything said is true, and I got what I deserved. Wouldn’t that be easy? If it was all so simple.”

Spacey continued, “Only you and I both know it’s never that simple, not in politics and not in life. … If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do.”

Spacey was also charged with felony sexual assault on Monday in Massachusetts. He is accused of sexually assaulting the then-18-year-old son of former Boston news anchor, Heather Unhurh in a Nantucket bar in 2016. Unhruh came forward with her son’s story in November 2017.

“My son was a starstruck, straight 18-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator or that he was about to become his next victim,” Unruh said in a press conference last year. “When my son was drunk, Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him.”

During a hearing last week, Spacey’s attorney, Alan Jackson, questioned why the alleged victim did not report the incident after it happened. Jackson also said the man did not move away from Spacey, who allegedly groped the man for three minutes.

However, the alleged victim said he could not move away because the bar was packed at the time and Spacey “kept reaching down his pants,” according to an audio recording of the hearing obtained by the Boston Globe. The man also claims to have Snapchat video of the alleged incident.

Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 7 in Nantucket District Court, but his attorneys reportedly filed a motion to ask that Spacey not be required to personally attend the hearing. The judge has yet to respond to the request.

