Kevin Spacey Charged With Felony Sexual Assault

Kevin Spacey will be arraigned on charges of felony sexual assault in Massachusetts next month, The Boston Globe reports.

Spacey has faced accusations of sexual assault, harassment and misconduct from numerous sources in the last year. Many were outside of the statute of limitations, or else involved victims that did not want to take the actor to court. Now, one case is finally going before a judge in the Nantucket District Court on Jan. 7, 2019.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Spacey is accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old boy in a Nantucket bar in July of 2016. The alleged victim is the son of a local news anchor named Heather Unruh, who first revealed his story about Spacey in November of 2017.

In an emotional news conference at the time, Unruh described how her impressionable son had met Spacey at the Club Car Restaurant. Entranced by the actor’s fame, he did not decline as Spacey allegedly “bought him drink after drink.”

“My son was a starstruck, straight 18-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator or that he was about to become his next victim,” Unruh said at the time. “When my son was drunk, Spacey made his move and sexually assaulted him.”

The arraignment was scheduled after a public show-cause trial on Dec. 20. On the same day as the news broke in the Globe, Spacey uploaded a bizarre video to YouTube where he seemed to address his real life scandals in the voice of his former House of Cards character Frank Underwood.

The video, titled “Let Me Be Frank,” features a long monologue written to reflect both Spacey’s personal life and the storyline of Underwood in the show. He refers to his “impeachment without a trial,” suggests that the audience “want me back,” and makes some other callous remarks that any sexual assault survivor would likely take offense from.

“Of course, some believed everything and have been just waiting with baited breath to hear me confess it all,” Spacey said. “They’re just dying to have me declare that everything said is true, and I got what I deserved. Wouldn’t that be easy? If it was all so simple.”

In the monologue, Spacey — or Underwood — even admitted that he was guilty of some crimes he had been accused of, but argued that “in life and art, nothing should be off the table.”

“If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for things I didn’t do,” he said.

“My confidence grows each day that soon enough you will know the full truth,” he added later.

Spacey shared the video on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook on Monday with no additional context.