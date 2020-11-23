Kevin Hart Dresses Infant Daughter in 'Zero F—s Given' Shirt

✖

Kevin Hart's new Netflix special was released last week, and to show how excited he was for it, he dressed his newborn daughter Kaori Mai Hart in a shirt with the special's title. The only problem is the title is Zero F— Given, so that sparked some controversy on social media. Hart brushed off the trolls though, telling everyone they need to "grow up and get a hobby."

Back on Nov. 17, the day the special was released, Hart showed how Kaori was supporting her dad's newest project. "My baby supporting her daddy on opening day!!!! Zero F— Given is streaming on NETFLIX NOOOOOOOWWW!!!!! Go get some comedy in yo life damn it!" Hart wrote in the caption. While the majority of comments on the post noted how adorable Kaori is, there were some who thought it was inappropriate for her to wear a curse word on a shirt.

On Sunday, Hart shared a screenshot of article headlines about social media users criticizing him. Hart, 41, found this quite ridiculous, considering the important things going on in the world. Hart also found ways to mention his special's title as often as he could. "This is the world that we are currently living in....s— is funny and sad at the same time," Hart wrote. "Y’all motha f—’s need to grow up and get a hobby... What’s happening out here...once again I could give Zero F— ......Now go watch my special on NETFLIX Zero F— Given .....Stupidity at the highest level. #ComedicRockStarS— .....This is why my mindset is what it is in my comedy special... as said in Zero F— Given y’all are THE FEDS."

Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, welcomed Kaori on Tuesday, Sept. 29, just four months after Parrish announced she was expecting. The couple is also parents to son Kenzo, 2. Hart is also father to Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart. Since Kaori was born, Parrish has shared several photos of their new bundle of joy, including one just a few days ago. "I couldn’t wait for this day to put a top knot on her since she was in the womb! And her cheeks are literally abt to fall off! it’s jus too much! Lol," Parrish wrote alongside the new photo.

As for Hart's new special, it was filmed in September in Los Angeles, just a month after he said he tested positive for the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic. It is his second special for Netflix, following last year's Kevin Hart: Irresponsible. Hart also starred in the documentary series Don't F— This Up, which covered the fallout from his 2018 Oscars controversy.