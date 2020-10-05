Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Reveals First Photos of New Baby

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish have revealed first photos of their second child together, Kaori Mai Hart. Parrish gave birth on Sept. 29 and have both taken to social media to share their precious daughter with the world. "When your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again," Parrish captioned her photo on Instagram. "Ori my girl you are everything i could've ever imagined plus more."

Parrish also posted a second photo with all four children in the picture including, Heaven Hart and Hendrix Hart who Hart shares with ex-wife Torrei Hart, and Kenzo Kash Hart who he and Parrish share together. Hart shared the same photo as well, captioning it with, "God is amazing." The two welcomed their first child together two years ago.

The birth of Kaori comes just four months after Hart and Parrish revealed they were expecting a second child. In March, Parrish took to Instagram to post a photo of her growing baby bump alongside a short and sweet caption about welcoming another little one into their family, writing, "In the midst of all this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful!" She included the hashtag "glowing and growing," she quipped, "Soon to be a family of 6!"

On Mother's Day, the two announce whether they would be having a boy or a girl, writing, "This Mother's Day God has blessed us with another baby girl. This pregnancy felt the exact same I could've sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I've always prayed for."

In an interview with USA Today, Hart did announce that their second child together would be their last considering they're a family of six now and confessing that they already have a pretty loud house between the two of them, the kids and the dogs, but that adding another would "complete the Hart family circle." "We're going to do one more and then we're going to throw in the towel after that," he confessed. He added, "One more is enough — that's a loud house. We have a loud one already between the kids and the dogs. So I think adding one more will really complete the Hart family circle and we'll be done there. That's it."