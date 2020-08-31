Kevin Hart Reveals He Previously Tested Positive for COVID-19

✖

Comedian Kevin Hart revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this year. The Jumanji: The Next Level star made the revelation during a standup show Dave Chappelle hosted in Yellow Springs, Ohio last weekend. Despite the diagnosis, Hart plans to continue performing and scheduled a quartet of intimate shows in Oceanport, New Jersey later this week.

During his set at Chappelle's An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair, Hart joked about the diagnosis, reports Page Six. "The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am," Hart said. Hanks and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the coronavirus back in March and spent several days in quarantine in Australia. Hanks and Wilson were the first two major Hollywood celebrities to go public with their coronavirus diagnosis and later recovered.

Just a few days after opening up about his diagnosis, Hart announced four shows in New Jersey. He is scheduled to perform evening and night shows on Thursday and Friday as part of the Concerts in the Garden series at Blu Grotto Ristorante at Monmouth Park in Oceanport reports the Asbury Park Press. Tickets cost between $101.50 and $201.50. Fans have to buy seats at tables set up for two, four or six people and each table will be set six feet apart and the one closest to the stage will be 12 feet from Hart. Guests must have their temperature taken and if it is over 100.4 degrees, they will not be admitted. Masks are required when entering the venue and when leaving the table.

Over the weekend, Hart was among the stars who shared tributes to Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday at 43. Hart and Boseman were set to star in a remake of Uptown Saturday Night, a project they talked about in Hart's Netflix series, Kevin Hart: Don't F**k This Up. Hart said he could not "process" Boseman's death, adding, "You were a great dude...you will truly be missed man. Rest In Peace King. Your legacy will live on forever."

Last week, Hart called out NBC News for using a photo of him when reporting on Usain Bolt's own positive coronavirus test. Hart joked about training for the Olympics but said it was "disrespectful on so many levels. All you can do is laugh. Maybe the COVID 19 shrunk his legs & torso." NBC News later apologized for the mistake.