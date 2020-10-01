Kevin Hart and His Wife Eniko Welcome Their Second Child Together, His Fourth

✖

Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko Parrish, have welcomed their second child together! The news was confirmed early Wednesday morning, with Parrish revealing in a social media post that she had given birth to daughter Kaori Mai Hart on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, Parrish wrote, "Thankful, grateful, blessed." She said that "a little bit of heaven" had been "sent down to earth…welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn't love you more." The little one marks the second child for the 41-year-old comedian and Parrish, who are also parents to son Kenzo, 2. Hart is also dad to Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, from a previous marriage.

The little one's birth comes just four months after Hart and Parrish shared that they were expecting. In March, Parrish took to Instagram to post a photo of her growing baby bump alongside a short and sweet caption about welcoming another little one into their family, writing, "In the midst of all this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful!" Including the hashtag "glowing and growing," she quipped, "Soon to be a family of 6!" On Mother's Day, Parrish and Hart announced that they were expecting "a little lady!"

"This Mother's Day God has blessed us with another baby girl. This pregnancy felt the exact same I could've sworn we were having another boy," she added. "I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I've always prayed for."

The addition to the family comes after Hart, in an interview with USA Today in 2019, opened up about the possibility of having another baby. He told the outlet that "we're going to do one more and then we're going to throw in the towel after that." The comedian explained that "one more is enough – that's a loud house. We have a loud one already between the kids and the dogs. So I think adding one more will really complete the Hart family circle and we’ll be done there. That's it."