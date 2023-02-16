Kevin Costner Unboxes His Golden Globe - See His Reaction

Kevin Costner finally received his Golden Globe award on Monday and just had to share a delightful unboxing video to show it off. The Yellowstone star, 68, missed out on the 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Jan. 10 due to the flooding in Southern California. That meant he could not accept his award for Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama.

On Monday, Costner said he and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, "felt so horrible" about missing the ceremony, but there was nothing they could do. They could not make it from Montecito to the Beverly Hilton on time, Costner explained. The couple still watched the ceremony from home and were disappointed that Baumgartner couldn't wear her dress and Costner couldn't wear the tuxedo that was waiting for them at a Los Angeles hotel.

"I never liked to be too cool for school," Costner said, adding that he really wanted to attend the show. "Christine realized that my heart was a little bit low, and my wife, with $30 went down to the store," Costner recalled. "And I'll never forget this. She bought about 30 balloons because it was just going to be us and our family in the den watching the Golden Globes." Costner said they dreamed about going to the ceremony and it was "really important" for him to be nominated as an actor. Although they couldn't be there, Baumgartner made sure the family had a memorable night watching at home. Their children cheered when Costner's name was announced.

Costner then pulled out the award, which was packaged inside a black box. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association included the letter that listed Costner and the other nominees. The statue itself was packaged in a shoebox-sized container.

"When you first come to Hollywood, you just... you just wanted to get your first job," Costner said as he held the statue. "You've seen these things and you even wonder if you're going to get in a room like that. It feels really good to have this. There's no substitute for being there, but my wife made a night of it for us and now I'm holding it." Costner then thanked everyone for supporting him and the HFPA for awarding his performance as John Dutton on Yellowstone.

Costner's Golden Globes win was the first major award won for a performance in Yellowstone. He beat out Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Diego Luna (Andor), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), and Adam Scott (Severance). Costner previously won the Golden Globe for Best Director for Dances With Wolves in 1991 and for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film for Hatfields & McCoys in 2013. Costner also won Best Picture and Best Director at the 1991 Oscars for Dances With Wolves.

The win also came a few days before it was reported that Yellowstone may end with Season 5, as Costner has sought to lessen his workload while he works on his Western epic film Horizon. There are also rumors that Matthew McConaughey was being considered to lead a new Yellowstone spinoff.

"We have no news to report," a Paramount Network spokesperson said. "Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."