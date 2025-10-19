Kevin Costner Hits Setback in Getting Lawsuit Against His Movie Dismissed

Kevin Costner is still in court over sexual assault allegations on the production of his film, Horizon 2. The Bodyguard star tried to get the entire case dismissed, and a judge has allowed the case to continue, though he gets a minor win, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Stunt worker Devyn LaBella claims in a lawsuit that Costner is guilty of sexual harassment, discrimination, and fostering a hostile work environment, and more. She claimed that as the stunt double for the film’s star Ella Hunt, she was required to do a “violent unscripted, unscheduled rape scene directed by Kevin Costner” in May 2023.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Costner directed, wrote, produced, and starred in Horizon. This summer, Costner filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. In his response, he noted that the “claims against me are absolutely false, and it is deeply disappointing to me that a woman who worked on our production would claim that I or any other member of my production team would make one of our own feel uncomfortable, let alone suffer the ‘nightmare’ she has invented.”

A judge has ruled that in the Superior Court of California that two of the claims, including one of sexual harassment, would be dismissed. Eight of the other allegations would stand in court.

Costner’s attorney said in a statement on the judge’s ruling that they accept the judgement. “We were pleased to learn that the Court granted our anti-SLAPP motion in part, dismissing two of the plaintiff’s claims (including one of her claims for sexual harassment). While we were disappointed with the Court’s decision to allow her remaining causes of action to proceed, the evidence is clear that they have no legal or factual merit, and we plan to appeal the Court’s decision promptly,” attorney Marty Singer said. “In spite of the plaintiff’s outlandish allegations, there was never any ‘simulated rape,’ ‘simulated sex’ or sexual harassment — and absolutely no retaliation. Rather, she is seeking millions of dollars for agreeing to participate in the rehearsal of a single, benign shot that even she admits was explained to her in advance. We will continue to fight for the truth and we are extremely confident we will prevail.”