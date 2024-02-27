Kensington Palace Gives Health Update on Kate Middleton After Prince William Misses Public Appearance

Kate Middleton continues to recover from abdominal surgery. Kensington Palace released a new update on the Princess of Wales after her husband, Prince William, canceled his appearance at a memorial for his late godfather, King Constantine II of Greece due to a "personal matter."

More than a month after undergoing surgery, the palace said, "Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, continues to be doing well," in a Feb. 27 statement to NBC News. Kate underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic on Jan. 16, Kensington Palace announced following her procedure, and the royal would go on to be discharged 13 days later to continue her recovery at home.

"The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress," Kensington Palace said in a statement at the time. In the meantime, the palace revealed that William, who shares children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with his wife of a decade, would be taking a step back from some of his public duties to aid in her recovery. That plan changed not long after, however, as William resumed several of his duties after his father, King Charles III, announced he had been diagnosed with cancer earlier this month.

The monarch was diagnosed with cancer while in the hospital for a benign prostate enlargement procedure. "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Representing the British royal family at Tuesday's service for King Constantine II of Greece were Queen Camilla, who stepped in for her husband the king, as well as Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. Their eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also attended.