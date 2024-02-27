Prince William Misses Royal Event Due to Personal Reasons

Prince William is missing a ceremony honoring his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece, due to a personal matter. The Prince of Wales, 41, pulled out of Tuesday's service of Thanksgiving at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, at which he was reported to be giving a reading, due to a personal matter, according to Kensington Palace. The personal matter is reportedly not related to the health of his father, King Charles, who recently was diagnosed with cancer, as per PEOPLE.

William's absence comes amid the recovery of his wife, Kate Middleton, 42, who is recovering from abdominal surgery at home in Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate. The Princess of Wales underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic on Jan. 16, Kensington Palace announced the day after her procedure, and was discharged 13 days after her surgery to continue her recovery at home. "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress," Kensington Palace said in a statement at the time.

King Constantine was the final Greek king, as the country's monarchy was abolished in 1973. Constantine died in January 2023 at the age of 82 after suffering from chronic heart and mobility problems and being hospitalized. Prince William also did not attend King Constantine's funeral last year, instead asking relative Lady Gabriella Windsor to represent him, as Constantine was both of their godfather. Princess Anne stood in attendance for her brother King Charles at the Athens ceremony.

King Constantine's widow, Queen Anne-Marie, and their son, Crown Prince Pavlos, attended Tuesday's celebration with his wife, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal. Tuesday's service was also attended by Queen Camilla of the British royal family, who stepped in for King Charles amid his cancer treatment, as well as Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York. Their eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also attended. King Charles' sister Princess Anne also was in attendance with her daughter Zara Tindall and son-in-law Mike Tindall.