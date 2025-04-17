Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Why She Threw Away Weight Loss Drugs After Just One Shot

It didn’t take long for Kendra Wilkinson to decide she was done with weight loss drugs.

The former Playboy model, 39, revealed on her Instagram Story Tuesday that she was “throwing away” her injectable weight loss medication after just one shot.

“I started the weight loss shots,” she wrote. “Only did one. Nevermind. Throwing away!!” The next day, she followed up, “A lot of you ask why I threw away the shots. I’m actually OK with a little weight gain. Happier in life now a days.”

Wilkinson also revealed she was concerned about possible health risks, writing, “Heard too many horror stories around me. People end up in ER. Surgeries. No Thanks.”

The Girls Next Door alum has been candid about her body image and weight over the past four months. “Yes, I’ve gained weight. Yes, im aging. Yes, I’m not that girl i was before (playboy girl),” she wrote on Instagram in January, “but for once in a long time I feel good and mentally healthy.”

She continued, “For those of you hating on my new weight, 40 yr old face please know that I’m happy, healthy and at peace in life finally. Leave me alone and respect that I’m where I actually want to be finally all together.

In a subsequent post, Wilkinson thanked her followers for their “positive comments” on her update. “Embracing life a little differently now a days….ive had my fair share of hardships and setbacks these last years but ive learned how to rise above and let life flow. Let go and only invite positive thinking in,” she wrote. “A little weight gain and aging isn’t something I call a failure and I do enough every day to keep myself standing upright, healthy, mentally healthy and smiling.”

In March, the real estate agent admitted the “hate and bullying” she gets on social media for her “new body and age” can get to her, but wrote that she wanted to “celebrate” herself and her “new attitude towards life.”

“Playboy days are long gone and it feels more and more liberating for some reason. Not because I don’t appreciate my time there but because now i feel older and more free more than I did when I left the mansion,” she wrote. “Not as much f—ks to give when before I was a little more scared of things. Fearing things I couldn’t control. Fear can kiss my ass now!! It feels good to finally LIVE with less depression. If people don’t like me or this or think I’m bigger or i can’t turn men on anymore GOOD then there’s the door.”