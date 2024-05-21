Kendra Wilkinson Focusing on 'Mental Health' as She Leaves Real Estate Career

Kendra Wilkinson is leaving her real estate career behind to focus on her mental health and her kids. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 38, took to Instagram Tuesday to announce she was leaving the world of real estate for now while focusing on "new projects."

"My relationship with real estate has come to an end at this moment and I'm on to new projects," Wilkinson wrote on Instagram. "I'm blessed and thankful for all the support and mentoring I was given. Real estate is hard and I might get back into it again down the line. For now, its a little stressful in my life so I'm focusing on myself and kids and getting my mental health good again so I have the strength to get back in it with a good head." The Max star concluded, "Love you and thank you guys."

The former Playboy model debuted her own real estate show in 2021, telling PopCulture.com ahead of the premiere that she was looking for a new start for herself and her kids – daughter Alijah, 9, and son Hank IV, 14 – following her divorce from former NFL player Hank Baskett.

"Hollywood ended a couple years ago and nobody was calling," she said at the time. "I wasn't getting any more deals. It was over for me in Hollywood. My 15 minutes were up, so I had to figure it out." The model continued of the start of her real estate journey, "Being a mom of two and [having] no one to rely on, I have to provide. I decided on real estate and to fully commit myself to it. So I decided that – I passed the real estate exam the first try and the cameras came back to film it all."

In September 2023, Wilkinson was hospitalized as she sought help for her mental health, which she later told PEOPLE in January stemmed largely from unresolved trauma surrounding her time in the Playboy mansion and her 2019 divorce from Baskett.

"It was the lowest place I've ever been in my life. I felt like I had no future. I couldn't see in front of my depression," said Wilkinson at the time, who noted she was struggling with her new start in real estate. "I was giving up and I couldn't find the light. I had no hope."

"It was so scary for me to go through it. I wasn't focusing on myself or my mental health. Here I was a single mom and I've been alone for years now," she continued. "But it's also easy to feel like the world is caving in on you. I was trying to fight it on my own. I was trying to cure it on my own and you can't do that. I was isolating, hiding, blaming myself, blaming the world. I was spiraling out of control and I felt like I wasn't strong enough to survive."