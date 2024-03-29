Kendra Wilkinson Speaks out After Hospitalization About Ignoring Mental Health Signs

Kendra Wilkinson has a new leaf on life. The former Playboy is speaking out for the first time since being hospitalized for a scary panic attack in September 202s. The mother of two was prescribed antipsychotic medication and is actively in therapy working through years of depression and trauma stemming partly from her time living in the Playboy Mansion as one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends on the E! reality series, Girls Next Door. Despite her challenges, she says her path to happiness has begun. "I'm having more fun. I'm enjoying life again," she told InTouch exclusively. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star opened up about what contributed to her panic attack and how she's doing now.

As for why she decided to share her story, she said she wanted to help others. "I've been honest for a long time in the public eye, and it's important for me to be honest [about this] as well. I've connected with so many people over it, who are like, "I never in a million years would have guessed you had that kind of thing going on" or "Oh, I relate to that." Sharing stories is how we're all going to get better. The new Kendra is about finding who I am in real life and not going over the top. Just not losing touch with my authentic self," she said.

Unlike her former Girls Next Door co-stars Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt, she hasn't spoken in detail about her negative experiences working for Playboy. But in January 2024, she told PEOPLE that Playboy "messed up [her] whole life." She began reportedly working for the publication when she was underage.

She said her time in the Playboy Mansion coupled with her painful 2019 divorce from Hank Baskett contributed to her depression. She's been in intense therapy to uncover it all. "It was the lowest place I've ever been in my life. I felt like I had no future. I couldn't see in front of my depression," she said. "I was giving up and I couldn't find the light. I had no hope." She's been working on transitioning to a hopefully successful career in real estate, which is chronicled on her MAX reality series.