Kendra Wilkinson Responds to Trolls Over Weight Gain

Kendra Wilkinson has a message for body shamers: “Leave me alone.” In a Jan. 12 Instagram post, the former Playboy model, 39, clapped back at critics “hating on my new weight,” telling her 3.1 million followers that despite the negative comments about her appearance, she is “happy, healthy and at peace.”

“Yes, I’ve gained weight. Yes, im aging. Yes, I’m not that girl i was before (playboy girl),” the former Kendra On Top star wrote alongside a full-length mirror selfie and video clip. “But for once in a long time I feel good and mentally healthy.”

Wilkinson rose to fame during her time at the Playboy Mansion. After first capturing attention when she attended late Playboy publisher Hugh Hefner’s 78th birthday party in 2004, she went on to move into the famed mansion and live as Hefner’s live-in girlfriend. Her time there alongside Hefner and his other girlfriends, Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison, was documented on E! reality show, The Girls Next Door.

Wilkinson eventually left her Playboy days behind her and is now focused on her home life with her children Hank Jr. 15, and Alijah, 10, whom she shares with her ex-husband Hank Baskett. In her Sunday post, the real estate agent and author said, “kids are my everything. Feeling pretty balanced. Working out and cooking a lot more. Golf, work. No housekeeper or nanny.”

“For those of you hating on my new weight, 40 yr old face please know that I’m happy, healthy and at peace in life finally. Leave me alone and respect that I’m where I actually want to be finally all together,” she continued. “Almost 40 is feeling amazing and yes to the people criticizing my alcohol intake…I hear you and that will be monitored better. Drinking too much is definitely drinking too much but you know what’s coming up in JUNE…. Shots.”

Wilkinson’s message, which echoes a similar sentiment she shared last week, was met with plenty of support from her fellow celebrities, including Meghan Trainor, who wrote, “I know you probably don’t remember me, but you and I met about 9-10 years ago in LA. We had lunch together… I thought you were beautiful inside and out then and I still do now.” Comedian and actor Heather McDonald applauded star, who turns 40 in June, for being a “gorgeous, caring, smart mama,” while Dumb Blonde podcast host Bunnie XO, wife of musician Jelly Roll, commented, “Anyone that’s remotely successful in their life doesn’t have time (to) tear another person down. Remember that shug.”