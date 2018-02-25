Kendall Jenner Posts Tastefully Nude Instagram Snaps

Kendall Jenner posted some photos on Instagram on Sunday from a shoot with photographer Sasha Samnsonova, which showed the reality star unabashedly nude in some a couple of rustic outdoor settings.

Jenner posted the pictures separately rather than compiling them in an album. The first showed her sitting on a sunny set of stone stairs, with her arms hugged tightly across her body. Her legs were propped up before her, cleverly hiding anything inappropriate for the platforms policies, and she wore a demure expression. The second showed Jenner sitting on a stone table, surrounded by patio furniture and plants. She held her hands up, just barely covering herself with the tips of her fingers, her foot propped on a cushioned seat.

The photos convey a sense of reserved feelings, even as Jenner sits completely bare to the world. It conjures the same feeling as her emotional breakdown on Keeping Up with the Kardashians last weekend in which Jenner had a panic attack while preparing for Milan Fashion Week.

The 22-year-old reportedly suffers from crippling anxiety, particularly during times of travel and high stress. Jenner decided in the most recent episode of the show to see a therapist, and take some time to slow and process the events in her life instead of rushing through everything all the time.

“Kendall struggles from anxiety and I think she has so much going on that she gets herself really worked up,” her mother Kris said in a confessional. “Kendall gets the most anxious during Fashion Week, so when she’s traveling a lot, and Milan’s coming up, and trying to juggle it all is overwhelming.

“I just want to be, like, more low-key,” Jenner said on air.

The new photos might speak to that in a way, showing the feeling of being totally exposed, yet withdrawn in that context. Jenner can’t hide from her lifestyle as a model and a reality star, yet she craves a calmer life.

Jenner tagged photographer Sasha Samnsonova in the photos, who has worked with many members of the family recently. She took one of the photos of Kylie Jenner during her pregnancy, side-by-side with Khloe Kardashian with their baby bumps out, which has become one of the fan favorites since Stormi Webster was born. She also directed Pink’s recent music video for “Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken.”