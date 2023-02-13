Kendall Jenner Mocked Over Apparent Photo Editing Fail

Kendall Jenner's latest Instagram post featured a bizarre use of Photoshop editing that fans were quick to call out. Jenner, 27, shared one photo showing her crouching in a barely-there string bikini, with an elongated hand touching the ground. It looked like she edited her hand to extend her fingers.

The photo in question was included in a Feb. 11 gallery Jenner posted from a vacation spot. In the fourth slide, Jenner crouched with her back to the camera, to show off the strings of the bikini. She struck a Spider-Man-esque crouching pose. Fans became obsessed with trying to figure out what was up with Jenner's hand.

All the money in the world and yet… pic.twitter.com/ciGnyZRszB — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) February 12, 2023

"Why? What is wrong with your fingers?" one fan asked. "I hope u are okay. Did someone [slam] the door and was your hand between it?" another wondered. "The hand? In the 4th pic. I heard UFOs are all over in the news. She got swiped onto the ufo and they fooled with her hand," one person joked.

Jenner's famous followers did not call her out for the editing. "You are perfect," her mother, Kris Jenner, wrote. "My favorite post of yours ever," Addison Rae wrote.

While Jenner's sisters have responded to Photoshop allegations in the past, it's unlikely Jenner will take the time to address this one. In February 2021, she appeared to reference how her editing may lead others to feel insecure about themselves.

"I got 99 problems and looking like Kendall Jenner would solve all of them," one fan wrote. Jenner caught that and replied, "I am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that I have. but I want you to know I have bad days too and that I hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it's not always as perfect as it may seem."

Jenner's older sister Kim Kardashian did admit to Photoshopping once, but not when it came to editing her own body. In April 2022, she said she replaced Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster with Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson in a November 2021 photo. Kim wanted to share the photos, but Kylie was not comfortable with sharing pictures of Stormi yet, so Kim swapped one niece for another.

In other Jenner news, she recently became single. In October 2022, she and Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker called it quits after more than a year together. They reportedly broke up due to their hectic work schedules. "They have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," a source told PEOPLE after their split.