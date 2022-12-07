Kardashian Fans Clock $2 Item in Middle of Family's Lavish Thanksgiving Spread

The Kardashian and Jenner family pulled out all the stops for Thanksgiving this year, yet not everything could meet their incredibly high standards. Photos of their ornate table and lavish meal circulated on social media, where some commenters thought they could tell which items weren't made from scratch. In particular, the cranberry sauce caused a lot of buzz.

Kris Jenner hosted Thanksgiving for her daughters and their families this year, and according to a report by The Sun, she hired a staff of professionals to make their meal. She went above and beyond – even hiring a live harpist to play while the family ate – but to some fans, this only made it funnier that there were lumps of $2 canned cranberry sauce on the table. The observation came from a photo that Kendall Jenner posted on her Instagram Story, where fans thought they could see the ridged pattern of a can still imposed on the sauce.

Cranberry sauce can be a source of heated debate in many American households around Thanksgiving – some purists swear that it is worth it to prepare the side dish from scratch, while others have actually come to prefer the canned alternative. Regardless, the canned sauce did not seem to match with the opulent atmosphere 67-year-old Kris Jenner had cultivated.

Over on Reddit, several commenters dissected Kendall's plate photo with a critical eye. A few questioned the quality of other dishes, wondering which were made by hand and which used instant shortcuts. None seemed to doubt that the cranberry sauce was from a can, though many admitted that this was their preference as well. Still, critics said that they at least would have manipulated the sauce so that it didn't bear the recognizable ridges of a can before taking their picture.

All in all, critics were more concerned with the Kardashians' displays of wealth – especially during this difficult economic time. They wondered what the point of this irreverence was and how the family rationalized it in their own heads. Many argued that humility is meant to be part of the point of Thanksgiving in the U.S.

Presumably, this lavish Thanksgiving scene will be featured in a future episode of The Kardashians on Hulu. The series has aired two seasons with 10 episodes each, leaving 20 more episodes at least in Hulu's original order. Season 3 is reportedly in production now.