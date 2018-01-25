Kendall Jenner Cheers on Blake Griffin Amid Breakup Rumors

Kendall Jenner was spotted courtside at the Los Angeles Clippers game on Wednesday night at the Staples Center, cheering on boyfriend Blake Griffin.

The model sported a John Galliano newspaper-print T-shirt, light wash jeans and sneakers to watch Griffin play, although the Clippers ultimately lost 102 to 113 to the Boston Celtics.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 22-year-old was accompanied by producer friend Michael D. Ratner, who joined Jenner in watching the close game.

Jenner and Griffin have been seeing each other since August, PEOPLE reports, though a source told PEOPLE last week that the pair had been “cooling off recently.”

Over a week ago, Griffin was seen at Soho Malibu in Los Angeles with an unknown woman, with the pair out for dinner and drinks with another couple.

“They were definitely giving off couple vibes,” a source said of Griffin and the woman. “At one point, she put her hand in his lap, where he held her hand there for about five to 10 minutes or so.”

“It was so subtle. They seemed very low-key together, and their holding hands looked entirely natural. They looked like they were really comfortable with each other, and they were definitely not calling any attention to themselves and the little bit of PDA that they shared,” the onlooker added.

Jenner and Griffin have not made a public appearance together, although Jenner often sits courtside at the athlete’s games.

Photo Credit: Getty / George Pimentel