Kelly Ripa Teases She Might Share a 'Birthday Suit' Photo of Her Own After Gwenyth Paltrow Bares All

Gwyneth Paltrow left daughter Apple Martin mortified by posting a "birthday suit" photo to celebrate her 48th birthday on Sunday, and now Kelly Ripa is threatening to do the same. Ripa shared texts with her daughter Lola Consuelos, who warned her mom not to share a nude photo on Instagram. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host has a history of embarrassing her kids on Instagram, so Lola might regret planting an idea in her mom's brain.

Lola sent Ripa a link to a PEOPLE report on Apple's comments about Paltrow's "birthday suit" photo. "You've been warned," Lola, 19, wrote. "Oh lord," Ripa replied. "Honey... do u what u want. Just know that I have a birthday also and an Instagram." Ripa did recently share a less embarrassing photo of Lola to mark National Daughter Day on Friday. "Thank you for choosing me to be your mom," she wrote.

Back on Sunday, Paltrow shared a sun-drenched photo from her backyard, with the actress standing in the nude and strategically covering herself so Instagram would not take down the picture. "In nothing but my birthday suit today... thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to [Goop]'s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off," Paltrow wrote in the caption. Needless to say, Apple was surprised to see her mom in the nude. "MOM," Apple wrote, prompting Paltrow to respond with laughing emojis.

Dozens of other celebrities commented on Paltrow's revealing photo, many of them wishing her a happy birthday. Vanessa Hudgens was too impressed to write anything more than "Wow." Friends star Courteney Cox chimed in, "Happy Birthday! What a beautiful girl you are and inspiring in so many ways." "HBD GP! Love this low profile way to celebrate," Katy Perry wrote.

Ripa has embarrassed her kids in the past on Instagram. Mark Consueloes and Ripa are parents to Lola, Michael, 23, and Joaquin, 17. In August, she made the trio recreate a 2003 beach photo, forcing Joaquin to sit on her lap just as he did as a baby. "Objects may appear larger," Ripa wrote,. "Like it was yesterday," Consuelos added.

In PEOPLE's first family issue, Ripa joked about Lola's sometimes revealing Instagram photos. "If I had your figure, I'd be showing it off too," she told her daughter. "I'd be sitting her naked. I'd be sitting here, no clothes on, in the woods," Ripa said, adding that she wished she could raid Lola's clost. "The one item of clothing that I would wear from my daughter's closet is every article of clothing she owns," Ripa said. "If I could pull off your clothes, I would in a heartbeat. You've got the chicest sense of style and you wear everything with confidence."