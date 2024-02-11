Melanie Griffith Shares Rare New Photos of Mom Tippi Hedren

Hollywood legend Tippi Hedren celebrated her 94th birthday recently, with her family by her side. In honor of the day, her daughter Melanie Griffith shared a new photo of her mother, while Hedren herself spoke to PEOPLE about the special day.

"It may not be exciting to the rest of the world, but as a mother and grandmother, it's the perfect way to celebrate," Hedren said.

Griffith has remained close to her mother over the years, along with granddaughter Dakota Johnson. With her new photos of the Hollywood legend, Griffith included a sweet message to her mother. "Yesterday Mom aka MorMor turned 94!! Always up for a party!" she wrote. "Happy Birthday Mama."

Hedren and Griffith, along with Johnson represent three generations of vastly different Hollywood stars. But as you can see, they're a tight clan. Griffith and Hedren talked about their relationship a bit in 2016 when The Birds star's memoir was released.

"The three generations just made me think about Mom, born in 1930, and me, in the '50s, and Dakota, in the '80s. The progression of life is really beautiful," Griffith told Vanity Fair at the time. "She became an example of what to never let happen in my life. Hopefully, I've passed that on to Dakota – to be strong in your work and in yourself."