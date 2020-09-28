Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Martin Posts Mortified Comment on Mom's Naked Birthday Photo

✖

At least one person wasn’t a fan of Gwyneth Paltrow's nude birthday photo shoot. After the Goop founder took to Instagram to celebrate her 48th birthday on Sunday by stripping down to nothing, Paltrow’s 16-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, seemed to be less than pleased, and maybe even a little embarrassed.

The ordeal for the teen started over the weekend when Paltrow opted to bare all in the sake of celebrating. Sharing a photo with her 7.3 million followers, the Oscar winner posed naked in a garden, quipping, "in nothing nothing but my birthday suit today." She thanked her followers "for the birthday wishes" and lauded praise on Goop's "insanely amazing brand new body butter," which she said makers her "think I can still get my kit off."

Unsurprisingly, the image drew plenty of responses, including from the likes of Courtney Cox, who wished Paltrow a happy birthday, adding, "what beautiful girl you are and inspiring in so many ways." Vanessa Hudgens, meanwhile, simply wrote, "Wow" alongside a heart eyes emoji, with Katy Perry commenting that she loves "this low profile way to celebrate." One person, however, didn’t seem to be as pleased. Amid the flurry of comments, Paltrow's teenage daughter chimed in with just a single word: "MOM."

Apple's response drew plenty of hilarious responses of its own, with one person stating that it was the "best" comment on the post. Another person said the comment was "so funny," others simply responding with laughing emojis. Some, however, attempted to make Apple feel better about the post, writing that Paltrow's nude photo was "tastefully done." Paltrow even jumped in on the responses, replying with three laughing-crying emojis.

While Apple responded in shock, and maybe even a little dismay, Paltrow's husband, producer Brad Falchuk, was busy paying tribute in his own post. On his account, he shared a sweet birthday note to his wife alongside an image of her lounging on the couch. In the post, Falchuck wrote that Paltrow "makes pizza from scratch, is never late for cocktail hour, makes looking good annoyingly easy and never skips an opportunity to put an a–hole in his place," adding that she "makes friends feel like family and family feel like friends. Trust me, she’s the best. Happy, happy, happy birthday, Beauty. I love you."

Paltrow and Falchuk met on the set of Glee in 2014 and became engaged in 2017. They tied the knot in September of 2018. Prior to her marriage to Falchuck, Paltrow had been married to Martin, with whom she shares Apple and 14-year-old son Moses.