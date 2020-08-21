Kelly Ripa Recreates Family Photo From 2003 With Her 3 Grownup Kids

Kelly Ripa recreating a hilarious family moment 17 years later. The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host, 49, took to Instagram Thursday to share a redo of a photo she originally took with her kids in 2003. Ripa, who shares Michael, 23, Lola, 19, and Joaquin, 17, with husband Mark Consuelos, perfectly captured the exhausted look on her face as she sits on the beach surrounded by her kids in both pictures.

Now that the kids are grown, Joaquin barely fit in his mom's lap, while Michael squatted nearby smirking at the camera. Lola, meanwhile, looked on at her brothers and mom with her back turned to the camera. "#TBT 2003 vs. 2020 *Objects may appear larger," Ripa joked in the caption. Consuelos commented, "Like it was yesterday."

The couple's friends couldn't resist weighing in on the hilarious photos in the comment section, with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna calling the recreation "SO GOOD" and The Soup alum Joel McHale adding, "Joaquin has not changed at all!" Anderson Cooper added, "omg i love that."

Ripa and Consuelos' family covered PEOPLE last week, opening up about how they keep their family dynamic strong over the years. "As you get older and you learn more, that youngest kid hopefully benefits from a little bit more wisdom ... and hopefully fewer nerves," Ripa said of her parenting skills over the years. Having just celebrated 24 years of marriage with the Riverdale actor, the Live host said she had a very different view on raising kids going in. "I think I had definitive ideas about raising girls versus raising boys, even though I don’t really believe in gender stereotyping," she continued. "My sons are just as sensitive as my daughter, and my daughter is as strong as my sons."

Consuelos added he never realized how his protective instincts over his only daughter would change as she became an adult. "As overprotective as I thought I would be when she was born and I was holding her in my arms, I’ve mellowed a bit," he told the magazine. "Because I’m really aware of what a good head on her shoulders she has." Ripa added that her daughter has taught her "so much about being a modern-day woman," adding, "It really gives me hope — her generation really supports each other, the way she and her friends have each other’s backs. For all the talk about women helping other women, I see it in her generation in a way I never have before.”