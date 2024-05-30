Salma Hayek Shares Special Birthday Tribute to Husband François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek celebrated her husband François-Henri Pinault on his big day! As the French actor turned 62 on Tuesday, May 28, the actress, 57, took to social media to pen a sweet birthday tribute to her husband, whom she married in 2009.

"God bless the day you were born mi amor. Thank you for the endless love and laughter you bring me each day Happy birthday my king," Hayek wrote alongside a gallery of photos of the couple together at the Cannes Film Festival and on the red carpet for the film Emilia Perez at the film festival. She added the same sentiment in Spanish: "Dios bendiga el día en que naciste, mi amor. Gracias por el amor y la risa interminables que me brindas cada día. Feliz cumpleaños, mi rey."

Hayek and Pinault first sparked romance back in 2006, a year after he became the CEO of Kering. They went on to welcome their daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, now 16, in September 2007. Two years later, the couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony in Paris on Valentine's Day 2009 before holding a wedding in Venice, Italy, at which their daughter served as a flower girl. PEOPLE reported at the time that the star-studded guest list included Penélope Cruz, Edward Norton, Woody Harrelson, Olivier Martinez, Ashley Judd, Charlize Theron, Bono, Enrique Murciano, David Blaine, Anna Wintour, and former French President Jacques Chirac.

Nine years after saying "I do," Hayek and Pinault renewed their vows during their vacation in Bora Bora in August 2019. Sharing a gallery of images from the special moment at the time, Hayek wrote, "The summer is coming to an end and my best moment was when my husband surprised me with a vow renewal – it was not what I would have chosen to wear to my wedding but I was told I was going to the spa! #luckyinlove #wedding."

Opening up about her marriage in 2017, Hayek told reporters at Harper's BAZAAR's 150 Most Fashionable Women celebration, "I married the right guy. That is probably the most important thing. We support each other in everything we do. We want the other one to strive." Later speaking to Glamour magazine in 2023, the actress joked that she "had no choice" but to marry Pinault, whom she revealed had "tried for a long time, and I would say yes, and then I wouldn't show up. And he didn't go away when I didn't show up."