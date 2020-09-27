Gwyneth Paltrow Bares All in Glowing 'Birthday Suit' Photo

✖

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her 48th birthday on Sunday by sharing a photo on Instagram wearing just her birthday suit and making a pitch for a new Goop body butter. The photo has already embarrassed Apple Martin, her daughter with ex-husband Chris Martin, who posted a simple, but hilarious, comment on the post. "MOM," Apple wrote, clearly a little shaken to see a photo of her mom in the nude on her Instagram feed.

"In nothing but my birthday suit today... thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to [Goop]'s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off," Paltrow wrote in the caption to the sun-bathed photo. Paltrow also shared a new video on the Goop Instagram page, where she wrote about the new Goopgenes Nourishing Repair Body Butter. "This stuff is thick and rich and it has amazing clinical results," Paltrow wrote in her pitch. "It keeps your skin hydrated for up to 72 hours after you put it on and gives an incredible appearance of smoothness, glow, and moisture. It's honestly the best body butter you'll ever try."

Paltrow's husband, American Horror Story co-creator Brad Falchuck, also shared a fully-clothed birthday tribute to Paltrow, calling her a "bada—." In the photo, Paltrow is shown lounging on a couch, with laptops on a coffee table in front of her. "She makes pizza from scratch, is never late for cocktail hour, makes looking good annoyingly easy and never skips an opportunity to put an asshole in his place," Falchuck wrote. "She makes friends feel like family and family feel like friends. Trust me, she’s the best. Happy, happy, happy birthday, Beauty. I love you."

Falchuck also had a suggestion for anyone who wanted to get Paltrow a birthday present. "If anyone reading this wants to get Gwyneth something for her birthday, please VOTE! Register your friends to VOTE! Drive people to the polls," he wrote. "She absolutely loves it when you VOTE!!"

While Apple, 16, might not enjoy her mom's latest Instagram post, she should be happy with the praise Paltrow shared in a recent PEOPLE interview. Paltrow called Apple a "beauty queen" who is "glamorous in a way that I'm not." Apple is "very, very into makeup, which I'm not," she said. "She knows how to do it perfect winged eyeliner. She gave herself acrylic nails. She's a beauty queen." Paltrow said Apple enjoys raiding her closet and going through everything Paltrow has saved over the years. "I save everything," she said. "Not everything, but every red carpet look I have saved for her."