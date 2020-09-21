Kelly Ripa Reveals Slight Wardrobe Issue During Solo 'Live' Without Ryan Seacrest: 'Nobody Wants to See That'

✖

Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa revealed that the dress she wore during Thursday's episode was not the one she originally planned. Since the first dress was too short and would have shown her underpants live on television, and no one needs to see that, as Ripa pointed out in an Instagram video. Ripa hosted Friday's episode alone, as Ryan Seacrest was out sick for two days.

Ripa and the Live team usually share videos showing off the outfits she wore for each show. Thursday's video was more adventurous than usual. "I'm not supposed to be wearing this outfit," Ripa said in the video as she modeled the Adam Lippes dress, Gianvito Rossi heels, and a Gucci belt. "This was not what I was supposed to wear. I have a lovely dress I was supposed to wear, but it was so short." Ripa said it would have revealed the underpants she was wearing and "nobody needs to see it," Ripa said.

Despite the impromptu dress, Ripa's fans loved the outfit. "Dress and belt did it all for me!! Love," one fan wrote. "I especially love the belt!" another added. One fan chimed in, "Love that dress. Glad you wore the dress you weren't supposed to wear."

Ripa hosted Live by herself on Thursday and Friday, since Seacrest was out ill again. The show's team confirmed on Instagram that Seacrest was out with a sore throat. Seacrest was on the show earlier this month when it returned for the new season. Ripa and Seacrest practiced social distancing by sitting six feet apart to follow coronavirus pandemic guidelines. Fans were very concerned about Seacrest's health since he did have a scare back in May while hosting American Idol. He appeared to have a stroke, but his representatives said he was really suffering from exhaustion.

"Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night," Seacrest's rep told PEOPLE at the time. "Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home." His rep also pointed out that Seacrest also hosted ABC's Disney singalong specials, as well as his radio show On Air With Ryan Seacrest. He then missed an episode of Live, with Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos filling in.