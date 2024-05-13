Halle Berry's Boyfriend Van Hunt Shares Cheeky Mother's Day Tribute to Her: 'Wasn't S'posed to Post That!'

Halle Berry is baring it all for Mother's Day! The Oscar winner's boyfriend, Van Hunt, paid tribute to his love Sunday with a cheeky Instagram post, sharing a photo of the Catwoman actress posing nude on a balcony. Berry, 57, looks sultry in the picture, which shows her facing away from the camera to expose just her backside to the world.

"Happy Mother's day from the bottom... of my heart," the musician joked in the caption, quipping, "Oh s-t, I wasn't s'posed to post that!" He added, "Butt...u hav to admit thassa badass... mutha right there!"

Berry and Hunt, who confirmed their relationship publicly in September 2020, are both parents. The Union star is mom to 16-year-old daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry and 10-year-old son Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. Hunt has a teenage son named Drake from a previous relationship.

As Berry has gotten older, she's become an outspoken advocate for women's health and education surrounding menopause and perimenopause, speaking out about how a lack of knowledge about the latter impacted her relationship with Hunt, 54, during Propper Daley's fourth "A Day of Unreasonable Conversation" in March.

Having met the "man of my dreams" when she began dating the Grammy winner, Berry told First Lady Dr. Jill Biden that she began feeling extreme pain after intercourse, which led her to immediately visit her doctor. "I feel like I have razor blades in my vagina. I run to my gynecologist and I say, 'Oh my God, what's happening?' It was terrible," she recalled. "He said, 'You have the worst case of herpes I've ever seen.' I'm like, 'Herpes? I don't have herpes!'"

Berry immediately confronted Hunt about what her doctor had said, but the couple was puzzled when they both tested negative for herpes. "I realize after the fact, that is a symptom of perimenopause," the actress said of experiencing dryness and pain during perimenopause. "My doctor had no knowledge and didn't prepare me. That's when I knew, 'Oh my gosh, I've got to use my platform. I have to use all of who I am, and I have to start making a change and a difference for other women."